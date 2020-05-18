Sunday Scrum: Mass layoffs at Air Canada | CBC News

CBC News Network’s Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week’s big Canadian political stories.

This week, our panellists discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the airline industry and the reaction to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s critical comments regarding China’s response to the crisis.

The panellists also talk about NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s calls for national standards for long-term care homes.

Plus, the Sunday Scrum panel goes back to answering your questions about COVID-19 and the federal and provincial response to the pandemic.

WATCH | Mass layoffs at Air Canada:

Air Canada announced plans this week to cut its workforce by at least half as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the airline industry. 12:02

WATCH | Chinese consulate fires back at Jason Kenney:

The Chinese consulate in Calgary is hitting back against Alberta Premier Jason Kenney after he criticized the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this week. 10:59

WATCH | Singh calls for long-term care changes:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said this week he wants to see Ottawa mandate national standards for long-term care homes, including increased funding and higher pay for workers. 9:31

WATCH | Your COVID-19 questions: