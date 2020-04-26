Sunday Scrum: Nova Scotia shooting sparks conversation about violence against women | CBC News

CBC News Network’s Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week’s big Canadian political stories.

This week, our panellists talk about the Nova Scotia shooting tragedy and the important conversations it has sparked about the issues of violence against women and gun control in Canada.

They also tackle the latest COVID-19 developments coming out of Ottawa.

Watch the clips below.

WATCH | Nova Scotia mass shooting leaves 22 dead:

Our political panel discusses last week’s shooting in Nova Scotia, and how the tragedy has sparked conversations about the issues of violence against women and gun control in Canada. 14:53

WATCH | How to reopen the economy during COVID-19 pandemic:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he discussed the process of restarting parts of Canada’s economy with premiers this week, and some provinces have already outlined their plans. 7:51

WATCH | Canada fights COVID-19 with new funds for medical research: