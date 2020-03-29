Sunday Scrum: Ramping up the response to COVID-19 | CBC News

CBC News Network’s Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week’s big Canadian political stories.

This week, we ask our panellists about efforts from federal, provincial and municipal governments to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Liberal government’s negotiations with opposition parties to pass an emergency aid bill worth $107 billion and the idea of stationing American troops near the Canadian border to intercept illegal immigrants as part of the United States’s pandemic response.

Watch the clips below.

WATCH | Government efforts to contain COVID-19:

Our political panel discusses the continued efforts of federal, provincial and municipal governments to contain COVID-19 in Canada. 12:45

WATCH | Ottawa’s $107 billion COVID-19 aid package:

After a late night of tense negotiations to limit the Liberal government’s ability to spend more money without parliamentary approval, Ottawa and opposition parties in Parliament passed an aid package bill worth $107 billion to help Canadians struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. 9:02

WATCH | Canada ‘strongly opposed’ to U.S. stationing troops near border: