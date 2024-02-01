Sungrow Launches iSolarCloud Web3.0: Simplify and Enhance Your Power Plant Management Efforts!

HEFEI, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, has unleashed latest version of its intelligent power plant management system, iSolarCloud Web 3.0. This new release brings a round of optimizations and upgrades in terms of visual experience, O&M management as well as asset & information security, making plant O&M even more effortless and efficient.

Improved Operational Efficiency for Effortless Asset Management

Streamlined Plant Creation and Maintenance: iSolarCloud Web 3.0 introduces a new feature of protection parameter templates, allowing installers to set a template for a specific inverter model, which simplifies the configuration process for all inverters of the same model. It also supports remote adjustment of grid connection parameters, significantly improving the efficiency plant creation and maintenance.

iSolarCloud Web 3.0 introduces a new feature of protection parameter templates, allowing installers to set a template for a specific inverter model, which simplifies the configuration process for all inverters of the same model. It also supports remote adjustment of grid connection parameters, significantly improving the efficiency plant creation and maintenance. Comprehensive Intelligent Analysis: iSolarCloud Web 3.0 optimizes three key modules – Plant Comparison, Device Comparison and Customized Comparison. By utilizing intuitive curve-based analysis, users can gain valuable insights into the performance of different power plants or equipment, providing a solid foundation for decision-making in O&M management.

iSolarCloud Web 3.0 optimizes three key modules – Plant Comparison, Device Comparison and Customized Comparison. By utilizing intuitive curve-based analysis, users can gain valuable insights into the performance of different power plants or equipment, providing a solid foundation for decision-making in O&M management. Efficient Fault Diagnosis: l everaging Sungrow’s pioneering IV online diagnostic technology, iSolarCloud Web 3.0 can diagnose 23 types of faults with an accuracy rate of over 97%. It facilitates remote fault localization and provides O&M suggestions, reducing the need for extensive manual on-site inspections and improving operational efficiency while minimizing maintenance costs.

Moreover, iSolarCloud Web3.0 introduces a new global search function that allows users to quickly locate and access specific power plants or equipment.

Four-Dimensional Security Protection for Privacy and Asset Security

iSolarCloud Web 3.0 establishes a robust four-dimensional security protection system that encompasses applications, data, networks, and devices. It stands out in the industry as one of the few products certified under the IEC 62443 international standard on industrial information security and the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ensuring comprehensive protection of user privacy and asset security.

Enhanced Visual Experience for Visualized Asset Management

iSolarCloud Web3.0 undergoes a comprehensive UI upgrade, providing users with one-click access to key information and a clear, consolidated view on a single screen. This redesigned interface enhances the user experience by providing easy access to critical power plant data and real-time status monitoring.

Click on the iSolarCloud Web 3.0 and log in with your iSolarCloud account to experience the new features! Alternatively, you can click "Upgrade" on the menu bar of the old version website to directly upgrade to the new version without logging in.

Digital Driven Energy, iSolarCloud Powers All. As of now, iSolarCloud has over 1.5 million users in 150+ countries and regions worldwide. In the future, Sungrow will continue to strengthen product development and technological innovation, facilitating the high-quality development of the new energy industry.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sungrow-launches-isolarcloud-web3-0-simplify-and-enhance-your-power-plant-management-efforts-302050330.html

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

