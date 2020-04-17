Sunny Hostin says Joe Biden’s running mate should be an African American woman: ‘We’ve earned that spot’

As speculation swirls over who presidential hopeful Joe Biden will pick as his running mate, The View co-host Sunny Hostin has a few suggestions.

Hostin weighed in during a conversation about Biden on Friday’s episode, and says she firmly believes he should choose an African American woman.

“As a lot of people say, you know, the VP pick isn’t an incentive it’s a ‘thank you,’ and I think it should be a ‘thank you’ to black women,” said Hostin. “I think black women are going to have to carry the load in this election like they always do,” she added.

“We’ve dragged Joe Biden’s campaign really out of the grave,” she said. “We’ve earned that spot with our loyalty for decades.”

Biden had pledged to pick a female running mate during a mid-March democratic debate.

Viewers took to Twitter with their reactions to Hostin’s comments, and some said they agree:

But others wrote that Biden needs to consider a range of candidates for the position:

@TheView I don’t think Joe Biden should use race or gender as the parameters to choose a Vice. — AHowell (@AmyCHowell) April 17, 2020

Maybe Biden’s VP choice should be the best person not because of their color or race. — TinaS (@Tinavabeach) April 17, 2020

