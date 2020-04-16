Sunny Kaushal turns barber for brother Vicky Kaushal — view pics | Bollywood Life

Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the most handsome actors to have graced the silver screen. The actor featured in minor roles in Anurag Kashyap’s Luv Shuy Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet. He landed his leading role in Masaan that was one of the critically acclaimed films of 2015. His stint as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in URI: The Surgical Strike made him a national crush. He was recently seen in Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. His brother, Sunny Kaushal is also an actor who made his acting debut with Sunshine Music Tours And Travels. He made his mark as Himmat Singh in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. His latest outing being Bhangra Paa Le. Also Read – Karan Johar’s kids call him dirty, want him to have a bath

The brothers are practicing self-quarantine together in the city due to lockdown as a result of COVID-19. Recently, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of what the brothers were up to and guess what? The little one turned barber for his elder brother. Yep, Sunny Kaushal turned barber to chop of the curls on Vicky’s head. Vicky uploaded the post look on his Instagram handle with a caption that read: “#QuarantineCut by @sunsunnykhez” Have a look at the picture here: Also Read – Piku director Shoojit Sircar on the coronavirus pandemic: In this kind of situation, sometimes your mind doesn’t work as freely as it can

Soon after, Vicky and Sunny’s colleagues and friends from the industry commented on the picture and sent several messages to the brothers, praising Sunny and his haircutting skills. Indeed, he has been in demand and his brother shared pictures of the same on his Instagram stories. Have a look at Vicky’s Instagram stories here:

Well, what do you have to say about them? Aren’t they #siblinggoals? We are crushing over them both like crazy!

On the work front, Vicky has Sardar Udham Singh, Takht, Manekshaw biopic to name a few. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal has Hurdang and Shiddat in the pipeline.

