Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate anniversary with wine, he promises ‘more romantic date’ after lockdown

As Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate nine years of marriage, he wished her with a sweet Instagram post and promised a “more romantic date” when the coronavirus outbreak is under control and the lockdown is lifted.

Daniel joked that Sunny has no choice but to bear with him every day. Sharing a picture of them holding glasses of wine, he wrote, “Happy anniversary to @sunnyleone !!!! Happy to at least have a glass of wine with you tonight!!! Promise you a more romantic date when your not locked up with me against your will ;)!!!!!x. Love you baby !!!! I would say, thank you for dealing with me everyday but you actually have no choice.”

Wishes poured in for the couple from fans. One Instagram user wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful couple ever! You guys are an amazing example of couple goals! The way you guys treat and help each others is just awesome and cute!! Lots of loveee and once again wishing both of you a very happy wedding anniversary. Stay forever and have a wonderful night! XoXo.” Another commented, “Such beautiful couple.”

Sunny and Daniel met at a club in Las Vegas. Though it was love at first sight for him, she knew that he was the one when he stood by her like a rock when her mother passed away. They got married on April 9, 2011, and have three children – a daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah.

Last week, Sunny launched her own chat show – Locked Up With Sunny – on Instagram, to entertain fans during the lockdown. “It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest,” she told IANS about her online show.

