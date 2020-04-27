Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s date night sets new #RomanticGoals for every couple amidst lockdown — view pic | Bollywood Life

You could either sit and mope all down due to being cooped up in the house, or you could actually make the most of it, doing all the things with your near and dear ones that you complained of never getting the time for earlier. How you manage this lockdown is entirely up to you, especially if you’re among the more fortunate who have the comfort of a roof over their head, four square meals on their plate and security of being at home with family. And it looks like Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have certainly understood this basic fact, deciding to make the best of their additional time together. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sunny Leone dons ’80s style for retro aerobics workout — watch video

Like for instance, take this date night that the couple recently had. Now, when we talk about date nights, it usually involves a couple putting their daily household routine on hold, to spend quality time just with each other. They dress to kill, go for a movie (it that’s how they roll), followed by dinner and drinks at a swanky restaurant or a night of clubbing (depending of what’s their jam). But with lockdown in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber decided to have date night at home, with all the works that go with it. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan’s Pyaar Karona, Sunny Leone’s revenge, Mahesh Babu’s heroine

Dressed to impress, with a bottle of wine to go, and obviously, some delicious food to boot (not visible in the frame), Sunny and Daniel celebrated their time together as any loving couple should, giving us all new #RomanticGoals while under quarantine. Sharing the image on her official Instagram handle, Sunny captioned it: “Date night with Daniel Weber! Lol in the dining room”. Check out her post below: Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Sunny Leone out to take REVENGE as husband Daniel Weber complains about her bad culinary skills

So, have are you feeling all romantic after watching Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s pic? We wouldn’t blame you if you are.

