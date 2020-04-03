Sunny Leone Starts Her Own Chat Show Online Amid Lockdown

Sunny Leone

Amid the lockdown, our B-Town celebrities are finding different ways to entertain their followers on social media. From indulging in a lot of interactive sessions, teaching yoga, doing live exercises, holding live gigs and dance lessons, our celebs are doing their best to keep their viewers engaged and entertained. They are also sharing videos of them performing household chores like doing the dishes, cleaning and cooking. Similarly, Sunny Leone on Thursday started her chat show on Instagram. The show is titled Locked Up With Sunny, where she will be seen interacting with different personalities on light-hearted topics. She kicked off her very first episode featuring Youtuber Anisha Dixit.

Sunny said in a statement “It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest”.

She also shared the name of her next guest. The caption read— Morning everyone!! Today my friend Dabboo Ratnani is joining me for a chat. Fun things planned to make you smile and laugh!

In a recent tête-à-tête with IANS, Sunny shared how she has been spending her time during the lockdown, she said— “I have three kids …right now my main focus is on homeschooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during the lockdown”.

We sure can’t wait for more episodes from Sunny!