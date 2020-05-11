Sunny Leone travels to the US with family, cites children’s safety for her decision



Sunny Leone is currently in the US.

Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their three kids are currently in Los Angeles, USA as the actor believes it is a safe place for children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunny, who stays in Mumbai, took to Instagram today to open up about her decision. “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles, I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!” she wrote alongside a picture of herself with her children, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

The family, reportedly, arrived in the US two days ago. Daniel Weber posted a picture of himself at Studio City, Los Angeles, which had “Quarantine part 2. Not so bad now,” written on it. He captioned the Instagram photo, “Getting better with the new vibes.”

Replying to an Instagram user’s query about how the family travelled to the US, Daniel said, “KLM government flight.”

Both Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, who have US citizenship, stayed in Los Angeles before shifting to India in 2012.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd