Sunny Leone was ‘forced to mop’ so she put on a little black dress and high heels. Watch video

As the lockdown enters its third phase, most people are getting comfortable in their pyjamas and sweatpants, but not Sunny Leone. She decided to turn up the glamour quotient while doing household chores.

Sunny shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen all dolled up in a little black dress, chunky jewellery and high heels, while mopping the floor. She also does a little jig to Ariana Grande’s hit number 7 Rings, which plays in the background.

“Hmmmm….if I’m forced to mop, well then… #lockedupwithsunny,” the video was captioned. It has already garnered more than one lakh views in just a few minutes, with many dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

Sunny, who is quarantining with husband Daniel Weber and their three children – Nisha, Noah and Asher – during the lockdown, has been keeping busy. She has been spending time with the kids, doing household chores and has also started an online chat show Locked Up With Sunny.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda unites Telugu film industry to act against gossip web sites, starts a Twitter campaign

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny said that the lockdown has ‘not been easy’ for her and that she is ‘exhausted’ at the end of day. She said, “But all that matters is the children, keeping them busy and never letting them feel like there’s a lack of things to do. I know we do the same things every day but luckily, they are toddlers so they like routine and they like to know that they are going to do the same things every day, which is very nice. So, it’s just about scheduling.”

Sunny was last seen in a special dance number Hello Ji in the web series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. Her next Bollywood outing is a horror comedy titled Coca Cola, in which she will star alongside Mandana Karimi. The film is directed by Prasad Tatikeni.

Follow @htshowbiz for more