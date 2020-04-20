Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber claims she sleeps all day, is very lazy and her cooking is terrible

Sunny Leone has shared a candid video of husband Daniel Weber singing praises about the actor in a video message for her fans but the placards he showed to the camera told a different story. Daniel, who also doubles up as Sunny’s manager, praised her cooking and for looking beautiful all the time but his placards said she was terrible in the kitchen and all she wore during her stay at home was pyjamas.

Sunny shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Hmmm…just saw this! Tomorrow I will show you what @dirrty99 is really doing all day! REVENGE!! It’s on!” In the video, Daniel says his equation with Sunny is perfect at home as she helps him out with everything like laundry and other stuff and her cooking is crazy (in a good way) as she cooks all kinds of things. He also says, “She is really dressed up like beautiful and it’s phenomenal”.

However, the placards in his hands read, “Help me! She is driving me crazy. She sleeps all day, her cooking sucks, she’s so lazy, she lives in pyjamas, she takes selfies all day.” He was later joined by Sunny who went on to say hello to the camera.

Sunny and Daniel are parents to 4-year-old daughter Nisha and one-year-old twin boys Noah and Asher. The actor had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview about how she was keeping very busy during lockdown as she has three kids and a tonne of household duties. She said, “The lockdown definitely has not been easy. I have three very small toddlers who need a lot of attention and school time. This place needs to be cleaned and all the household duties need to be taken care of. It’s not that it’s so difficult to do each of the things, it’s just that there are not enough hours in the day to do it all,” she said.

Sunny has been running an online chat show on Instagram during lockdown. She interviews celebrities and had recently taught her fans about making emergency masks in just 30 seconds.

