SunVilla Unveils Revolutionary Solar-Powered Smart Yard from Suntek

Groundbreaking Product Range from SunVilla Redefines Outdoor Living with Centralized, Connected Smart Furniture and Outdoor Power Equipment

ATLANTA, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SunVilla Corporation, a leading provider of premium patio furniture and innovative outdoor solutions, is proud to launch Suntek Technology and the Solar Powered Smart Yard. Making its U.S. debut at Casual Market in Atlanta – the North American show dedicated to the casual and outdoor furnishings industry – this groundbreaking “smart yard” aims to revolutionize outdoor living by creating a connected ecosystem controlled by the Suntek Smart Link app.

Highlights of the collection include smart umbrellas, pergolas, gazebos, enclosed outdoor rooms, and outdoor power equipment – including a next-generation robotic mower – as well as supporting next-generation batteries to intelligently power the entire backyard.

At the forefront of the energy revolution, Suntek’s Solar Powered Smart Yard ingeniously pairs solar panels and next-generation, semi-solid-state batteries, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that generates clean renewable energy. This energy is stored and utilized to power electric yard tools and outdoor furniture, marking a significant step towards sustainable outdoor living practices.

The power station, a crucial component of the system, is available in various models to meet different power demands. Suntek’s pioneering use of semi-solid-state batteries sets the company apart in the market, allowing the power station to reach impressive capacities of up to 6400Wh and output power of 3800W. Paired with the Solar Powered Tool Shed – a first-of-its-kind centerpiece of a sustainable, rechargeable outdoor ecosystem – multiple devices can be powered simultaneously, ensuring uninterrupted outdoor functionality.

Suntek’s dedicated product development team has seamlessly integrated Internet of Things (IoT) technology and human-machine interaction concepts into the Solar Powered Smart Yard. The entire product line is equipped with the Suntek Smart Link app, enabling users to conveniently control and monitor real-time product status and lifecycle.

Suntek’s Smart Yard is more than just functional; it also fuses the best in design, creating sleek products for outdoor living and yard maintenance. Suntek’s motorized smart umbrella was awarded the 2023 ICFA Design Excellence Award, and the robotic mower won the 2023 iF Design Award.

“We are thrilled to add Suntek’s innovative smart living technology to the SunVilla family. With this groundbreaking addition, we are bringing the future of residential living right to your doorstep. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a seamless integration of advanced features and cutting-edge functionalities, all aimed at enhancing your comfort, convenience, and overall quality of life,” says Matt Weiss, SunVilla Executive Vice President.

Suntek’s Solar Powered Smart Yard will be available to retailers at Casual Market in Atlanta (AmericasMart Showroom 4-D-1) in July 2023 and available to consumers across the United States in late 2023.

About Suntek Technology

Founded in 2021, Suntek Technology is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for the outdoor ecosystem. With headquarters in Shanghai, China, Suntek has established offices in the United States, Germany, and France to provide comprehensive localized services to the European and North American markets.

For more information, please visit www.suntekliving.com.

About SunVilla Corporation

SunVilla Corporation is a leading manufacturer of premium outdoor furniture and accessories. With a strong focus on quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, SunVilla has established itself as the trusted brand in the outdoor furniture industry. Featuring trend-forward styles that effortlessly complement outdoor living spaces of all sizes, SunVilla works closely with its manufacturing team to produce premium, long-lasting furniture and innovative outdoor solutions.

For more information, please visit www.sunvilla.com.

SOURCE SunVilla

