SUPCASE [Unicorn Beetle Pro] Designed for Apple Watch Series 6/SE/5/4 [44mm], Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands(DarkGreen)

Product Description

SUPCASE

SUPCASE, short for ‘Super Case’, strives to provide the ultimate in mobile device protection. Our signature UB Series includes the rugged UB Pro, minimalistic UB Style and fortified UB Clear – each delivering its own unique subset of protective qualities. Whether you’re looking to outfit your smartphone or tablet, choose SUPCASE. We know you won’t be disappointed.

The Unicorn Beetle Pro Case



for Apple Watch 4/5/6 & SE 44mm

Your Apple Watch 4/5/6 & SE 44mm does everything but protects itself. That’s where the UB Pro for the 44mm Apple Watch comes in. The UB Pro’s tough, rugged look isn’t just for show—Polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane pack serious, military-grade shock-resistance. The UB Pro won’t get in the way of using your device in the slightest, as it was designed specifically to keep your Apple Watch performing at peak levels. Combine all this with simple, fast installation, and full compatibility.

Total access to all ports and buttons

Super simple installation

Tough, rugged design

Completely shock-proof

Rugged Aesthetic



The UB Pro was made to be, and look, tough as nails.

Total Access



Not buttons, screen, or sensors are hindered in the slightest.

Quick Installation



Installation is as simple as removing your current strap or case, and snapping the watch body into the UB Pro.

Shock-Proof



TPU and Polycarbonate come together to resist any drops, slams, or falls.

UB Pro bumper creates rugged shock absorption and a raised bezel to protect screen from damage

Case includes scratch-resistant and fully adjustable built-in watch band

Advanced front cover snap-on design for easy installation

Specifically engineered to fit Apple Watch 6/SE (2020 Release)/Watch 5 (2019 Release)/Watch 4 (2018 Release) [44mm] , NOT FOR Apple Watch [40mm]





