fbpx
Amazon Digital Products
SUPCASE [Unicorn Beetle Pro] Designed for Apple Watch Series 6/SE/5/4 [44mm], Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands(DarkGreen)
May 7, 2021

SUPCASE [Unicorn Beetle Pro] Designed for Apple Watch Series 6/SE/5/4 [44mm], Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands(DarkGreen)


Price: $19.99
(as of May 07,2021 15:53:17 UTC – Details)


Product Description

SupcaseSupcase

SUPCASE Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 5 6 SE Unicorn Beetle Pro 44mmSUPCASE Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 5 6 SE Unicorn Beetle Pro 44mm

SUPCASE Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 5 6 SE Unicorn Beetle Pro 44mmSUPCASE Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 5 6 SE Unicorn Beetle Pro 44mm

SUPCASE Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 5 6 SE Unicorn Beetle Pro 44mmSUPCASE Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 5 6 SE Unicorn Beetle Pro 44mm

SUPCASE

SUPCASE, short for ‘Super Case’, strives to provide the ultimate in mobile device protection. Our signature UB Series includes the rugged UB Pro, minimalistic UB Style and fortified UB Clear – each delivering its own unique subset of protective qualities. Whether you’re looking to outfit your smartphone or tablet, choose SUPCASE. We know you won’t be disappointed.

The Unicorn Beetle Pro Case

for Apple Watch 4/5/6 & SE 44mm

Your Apple Watch 4/5/6 & SE 44mm does everything but protects itself. That’s where the UB Pro for the 44mm Apple Watch comes in. The UB Pro’s tough, rugged look isn’t just for show—Polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane pack serious, military-grade shock-resistance. The UB Pro won’t get in the way of using your device in the slightest, as it was designed specifically to keep your Apple Watch performing at peak levels. Combine all this with simple, fast installation, and full compatibility.

Total access to all ports and buttons

Super simple installation

Tough, rugged design

Completely shock-proof

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mmSUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mm

Rugged Aesthetic

The UB Pro was made to be, and look, tough as nails.

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mmSUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mm

Total Access

Not buttons, screen, or sensors are hindered in the slightest.

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mmSUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mm

Quick Installation

Installation is as simple as removing your current strap or case, and snapping the watch body into the UB Pro.

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mmSUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mm

Shock-Proof

TPU and Polycarbonate come together to resist any drops, slams, or falls.

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mmSUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mm

Rugged Aesthetic

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mmSUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mm

Total Access

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mmSUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mm

Quick Installation

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mmSUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mm

Shock-Proof

SUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mmSUPCASE Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands for Apple Watch Series 4 [Unicorn Beetle Pro] 44mm

Compatible Device

Apple Watch 4/5 [44mm]

Apple Watch 4/5 [44mm]

Apple Watch 4/5 [44mm]

Apple Watch 4/5 [44mm]

Apple Watch 4/5 [44mm]

Product Name

Unicorn Beetle Pro

Unicorn Beetle Pro

Unicorn Beetle Pro

Unicorn Beetle Pro

Unicorn Beetle Pro

Color

Black

DarkGreen

Blue

Melba

BBPink

Shock Protection

UB Pro bumper creates rugged shock absorption and a raised bezel to protect screen from damage
Case includes scratch-resistant and fully adjustable built-in watch band
Advanced front cover snap-on design for easy installation
Specifically engineered to fit Apple Watch 6/SE (2020 Release)/Watch 5 (2019 Release)/Watch 4 (2018 Release) [44mm] , NOT FOR Apple Watch [40mm]

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now