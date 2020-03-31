Super Netball’s international stars head home to wait out virus

Super Netball stars have dispersed far and wide, with players moving intestate and overseas since the start of the 2020 competition was put on hold.

The eight-team competition scheduled to start in May was last week deferred until at least June 30 because of the evolving coronavirus pandemic.

Among the internationals to have left Australia are English stars Layla Guscoth of Adelaide Thunderbirds and Sydney Swifts’ Natalie Haythornthwaite.

Two of Guscoth’s Thunderbirds’ teammates Lenize Potgieter and Shadine van der Merwe, have gone back to South Africa.

Four Jamaican players scattered across different teams are staying together in Perth.

A number of Australian players have headed interstate to return home before any border restrictions and quarantine periods kicked in.

Two of the 2019 title-winning NSW Swifts South Australian-reared stars Maddy Turner and Maddy Proud moved back to Adelaide the day before quarantine rules were introduced and teammate Sophie Garbin returned to Perth.

“Two weeks ago we were playing in Melbourne and had no care in the world,” Turner told AAP.

“Everything just changed every day and every hour.

“It wasn’t until (last) Monday when we got told we weren’t able to train and the season was getting pushed (back) that myself and Maddy decided to fly back that night.

I’m thankful to have the space (at home). I do feel for the girls stuck in an apartment.

“It kind of limits what they can do, but everyone is making the most of what they have,” Turner said.

“Our strength and conditioning coach prepped for this two weeks ago and he dropped around bikes to everyone’s house.

“I’ve got gym stuff set up in the garage. Dad made me a home-made squat rack out of a couple of buckets of some cement and some wood.”

Turner was the latest addition to the Diamonds family, having made her debut off the bench in their most recent Test, the final 2019 Constellation Cup clash with the Silver Ferns.

That recognition came at the end of a breakout season for the defender, who was a key member of the Swifts’ Super Netball title-winning team.

“It (2019) seems like ages ago. Things have changed so quickly,” Turner mused.

-AAP