Super PACs Step In to Attack Trump’s Coronavirus Response

The presidential campaign has largely shifted to the recesses of public consciousness during the coronavirus outbreak. So, too, has political broadcast advertising: Since last Tuesday, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and President Trump haven’t aired a single ad on television.

It’s a difficult time for political campaigns to run paid messaging. Calls for unity to stop the pandemic are widespread, and candidates could be accused of politicizing a crisis if they put out attack ads.

But campaign rallies have been canceled, fund-raisers have been called off and in-person canvassing has been halted, all while Americans are spending more time indoors. With Mr. Trump on television constantly, Democratic strategists are worried that his unabated free airtime, even amid a crippling national crisis, gives him a messaging advantage.