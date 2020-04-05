Super Pink Moon: When to witness the brightest full moon of 2020 – Times of India

For all the stargazers, the best is yet to come. A supermoon is all scheduled to show up in the sky on April 7. The supermoon is being called the Super Pink Moon and would be the first full moon of the spring season. Another thing special about the Super Pink Moon is that it would be the biggest and brightest full moon of the year.

Supermoons aren’t really humongous in size. They are called supermoons because they are seven per cent bigger and 15 per cent brighter, compared to an average full Moon. A supermoon occur when the Moon reaches its ‘full moon stage” also reaches perigee. Perigee is when moon is the closest to earth.

You must not be influenced by its name, as the moon will not be originally pink in color. It would still be something to look out for as supermoon is something surreal and winsome in itself.



There is another interesting story behind the supermoon’s name being the Super Pink Moon. As per North America’s oldest publishing periodical Farmer’s Almanac- Phlox Subulata, a pink flower which blooms in bunches during the spring time in the east of North America is said to have given supermoon its name.

The Super Pink Moon is said to be visible after sunset but in India it will reach its peak brightness at 8:05 am. Thus, one cannot enjoy its beauty fully during the night sky. You can still look out for the Super Pink Moon during late night. At this time, the moon would be at its closest distance to earth at 356,907 km away.

The last supermoon of 2020 appeared in between 9 March to 11 March and the supermoon was popularly called Super Worm Moon. It was given such a name because during this time the ground begins to thaw and earthworms reappear.

Full Moons of the past have rather interesting names such as Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, the Super Worm Moon and the Fish Moon.

