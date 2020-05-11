Superbad | 2007 | Greg Mottola | IMDB 7.6 Evan and Seth are two high school sen…

Superbad | 2007 | Greg Mottola | IMDB 7.6

Evan and Seth are two high school seniors who are ready to set out for college but Evan has suffocating fear of heading to college without his best friend Seth, a mischievous kid who wasn’t accepted to the same college as Evan but they both know that college is a place of personal reinvention, and if they are able to make the first leap together then they will have a life long powerful bond. They throw a house party to get off the geek list before they attend college, and to make the party hard, their friend Fogell purchases alcohol using a fake ID.

It’s a comedy drama, it will take your stress off for a while. You can watch this on @netflix_in

