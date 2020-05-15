Supercut Shows Fox News’ Willingness To Turn Against Anyone Who Angers Trump

What a difference two years makes.

Fox News’ striking change in tone when reporting on U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan is laid bare in a new montage that the progressive watchdog group Media Matters for America released on Thursday.

Personalities on the widely watched conservative network have trashed Sullivan in recent days following his appointment of a former judge to argue against the Trump White House’s bid to drop the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

But, as the supercut below shows, Fox’s stars haven’t always been so quick to call Sullivan out. Only in 2018, they lavished him with praise, calling him a “no-nonsense, straight shooter” who is “unafraid of the swamp.”

Check out the montage here: