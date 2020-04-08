Supermoon: Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra and other Bollywood celebrities share breathtakingly beautiful photos | Bollywood Life

Last night was extremely special. Wondering why? Well, because the supermoon appeared yesterday and it occurs only when the moon is at the perigee, which is when the moon is closest to the earth in its elliptical orbit. Needless to say, the occurrence of a supermoon in the sky led to people following their social media handles with photos of the full moon. Our Bollywood celebrities followed the suit and shared pictures of the supermoon on social media. Right from Vicky Kaushal, Lara Bhupathi, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday to Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Esha Gupta and others posted pictures of the beautiful supermoon. Also Read – Vicky Kaushal is the latest entrant in the elite club of #TheOmeletteFlippers — watch video

Lara Dutta shared a picture of the pink supermoon from her garden on Instagram and captioned the post as: “Pink super moon spotting from the garden! And the constellation of Virgo on our stargazer app. Though the ideal viewing time in India is 8:05 am on the 8th of April, don’t think much is going to be visible to the naked eye at that hour!” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Vicky Kaushal interacting with his ‘fans’ at home will make you laugh out loud

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Vicky Kaushal pens a touching poem, urging fans to stay safe and stay at home

On the other hand, the caption to Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post as read: “View tonight.”

Aayush Sharma also joined the bandwagon of these celebrities and shared a breathtakingly picture of the supermoon with a caption that read, “Under the moonlight.”

Parineeti Chopra seemed highly impressed with the beautiful view.

Like Parineeti, actress Dia Mirza also enjoyed the amazing view of the supermoon from her home.

Ananya Panday, on the other hand, captioned her Instagram story as, “In my defense, the moon was full and I was left unsupervised.”

TV and Bollywood actor Karanvira Bohra‘s kids Bella and Vienna also gazed at the sky last night and took blessing from the pink supermoon. “BELLA / VIENNA – Tonight there was a pink #supermoon! ? We went running to the rooftop to see it! But it didn’t look very pink to us when we got there. ? It was still bright and beautiful, though. 🙂 Our Mom says the best time to see it is at 8:05 am. We don’t know if we will be up that early so we took a picture with the #moon tonight, and took its #blessings. ??,” the caption to her Instagram post read.

Were you also the lucky to witness this beautiful happening? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.