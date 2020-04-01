Support Your Favorite Local Restaurants and Bars by Buying Their (Very, Very Good) Merch

The rapid spread of the coronavirus over the last few months has impacted every aspect of the economy, but the hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard. As restaurants across the country pivot from full dining rooms to offering takeout to temporarily shutting down operations altogether, the future of your favorite neighborhood joint might sadly be in serious jeopardy.

Luckily, there’s more ways than one to support the spots that have been there for you in your own personal times of crisis (over and over again), and copping some sweet, sweet merchandise is one of the best ways to do it. Because while you were making an absolute ass of yourself ordering the wrong thing and garbling the pronunciation of every semi-exotic-sounding item on the menu, the restaurants you frequented were busy becoming some of the best purveyors of branded merch around, bar none, and right now they really need your help.

We’ve rounded up some of the coolest options available, from some of our own favorite places, so you (that’s right, you) can help make a difference and maybe even upgrade your drip in the process. (It’s what we in the industry call a “win-win situation.”) Support the homies and stay safe out there, folks.

To help those in need due to the coronavirus outbreak, check out our guide on where to donate here.