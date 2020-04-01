Support Your Favorite Local Restaurants and Bars by Buying Their (Very, Very Good) Merch
The rapid spread of the coronavirus over the last few months has impacted every aspect of the economy, but the hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard. As restaurants across the country pivot from full dining rooms to offering takeout to temporarily shutting down operations altogether, the future of your favorite neighborhood joint might sadly be in serious jeopardy.
Luckily, there’s more ways than one to support the spots that have been there for you in your own personal times of crisis (over and over again), and copping some sweet, sweet merchandise is one of the best ways to do it. Because while you were making an absolute ass of yourself ordering the wrong thing and garbling the pronunciation of every semi-exotic-sounding item on the menu, the restaurants you frequented were busy becoming some of the best purveyors of branded merch around, bar none, and right now they really need your help.
We’ve rounded up some of the coolest options available, from some of our own favorite places, so you (that’s right, you) can help make a difference and maybe even upgrade your drip in the process. (It’s what we in the industry call a “win-win situation.”) Support the homies and stay safe out there, folks.
To help those in need due to the coronavirus outbreak, check out our guide on where to donate here.
Tote Bag
katzsdelicatessen.com
$15.00
The ideal tote to stash lots (and lots) of hard salami in.
Short Sleeve T-Shirt
johnsbrickovenpizza.com
$20.00
Pizza ain’t the only thing John’s is good at.
Sweatshirt
cafedumonde.com
$20.00
A cozy crewneck from an icon of the New Orleans food scene.
Lined Nylon Windbreaker
363green.com
$24.95
The perfect lightweight layer from the Diplo-endorsed supermarket chain.
6 Panel Cap
A wool cap in an all-time colorway, from the fan-favorite coffee joint.
Disgorged Earth Tee
vdcwine.com
$28.00
Wifi Access T-Shirt
To absolutely no one’s surprise, the classic L.A. brunch spot also churns out some of the coolest branded merchandise in the business.
Rope Hat
turkeyandthewolf.com
$30.00
A trucker hat with decidedly mouthwatering details from an equally mouthwatering go-to sandwich spot in New Orleans.
Pizza Pentagram Longsleeve
robertaspizza.com
$30.00
Roberta’s makes great pizza—and better graphic tees than most fledgling streetwear labels.
OG Pizza Man Fairfax Tee
jonandvinnys.com
$30.00
Jon and Vinny’s is a beloved Italian eats spot and I’d like to think their T-shirts are a big reason why. (It’s the pizza, isn’t it? It’s probably the pizza.)
Time Flies Tee
deathandcompanymarket.com
$30.00
A T-shirt as considered as any of the cocktails you can buy at the bar.
Snapback Hat
unclepauliesdeli.com
$34.00
If a snapback from the deli institution is good enough for Travis…
Dickie’s Work Shirt
erinrosebar.com
$35.00
A shirt that does all the heavy lifting for you, as long as the “heavy lifting” doesn’t involve getting sauced at Erin Rose.
Tie-Dye Bucket Hat
berniesnyc.com
$36.00
Maybe the only thing that could lift my spirits more than an actual Bernie’s burger is a tie-dye bucket hat from the BK institution.
Dimes Candle
dimesnyc.com
$36.00
Buy this candle and bring home some of the good vibes the NYC cool-kid haunt is famous for cultivating.
Bonhomme CIELE Cap
myshopify.com
CA$40.00
The perfect cap from Elena, the Montreal spot a friend of the site referred to as a “restaurant merch gawd.”
White Long Sleeve Donut Tee
myshopify.com
$42.00
The Dodgers-themed coffeehouse is about more than just baseball. Exhibit A: the collaborative tee it released with streetwear OG The Hundreds.
MCF Metallic Logo Long-Sleeve Tee
missionchinesefood.com
$45.00
A T-shirt as subtly punk rock as the food they serve.
Navy Hoodie
frankelsdelicatessen.com
$50.00
A hoodie (almost) as fire as Frankel’s hand-made sandwiches.
Plum Eggplant Tee
morgensternsnyc.com
$50.00
Morgenstern’s sells graphic tees so good they’ll go a long way in satisfying your ice-cream craving.
‘I’d Rather Be at TC’ Sweatshirt
ticonderogaclub.com
$56.00
An Ivy-influenced collegiate crewneck from an ATL institution.
Frescobol Carioca Swim Shorts
myshopify.com
$220.00
Wear these to the beach, or to brunch at Sant Ambroeus. You know the vibes.
