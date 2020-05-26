Supreme Court Refuses to Stop Order to Move Inmates From Virus-Ravaged Prison

The A.C.L.U.’s brief said officials had not responded adequately to the crisis in the prison.

“The government has demonstrated for months that it will not take the necessary action at Elkton to save the lives of its charges,” the group’s brief said. “As of today, despite the lack of mass testing, there are 128 confirmed and currently active cases of Covid-19 among Elkton prisoners, plus eight more among staff. The true number is likely far higher. Yet not a single prisoner, no matter how vulnerable, has been transferred out.”