Sur La Table Anniversary Sale: Save up to 60% on cookware, more

Are you still using the pots and pans your mom bought you when you moved to college? If so, it might be time for some new, more adult kitchen upgrades.

As of Oct. 8, Sur La Table’s yearly anniversary sale is on, offering up to 60% off cookware, small appliances, and more. You’ll find top brands like Le Creuset, Instant Pot, Breville, Staub, and more — all at prices that won’t kill your wallet. Oh, and you’ll get free shipping on orders over $75. Nice.

Head to Sur La Table to check out everything that’s discounted. Here are a few of our favorite deals:

There’s a reason your grandma has had her Dutch oven for basically as long as she’s been alive. A good Dutch oven is basically an heirloom and can hold up for generations to come. This classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven has a large eight-quart capacity (perfect for big batches of soups and stews), a self-basting lid, and is grill, oven, and broiler safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Credit: Le Creuset

So your Always Pan turned out to not be nonstick? No worries. Scoop up this set of three All-Clad nonstick skillets for all your stir-frying, sautéing, and searing needs. This set comes with an eight-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch skillet, each of which features comfortable, stainless-steel handles that won’t heat up. They’re made of anodized aluminum and are PFOA-free.

Credit: All-Clad

If you don’t have an Instant Pot already, what are you doing? The all-in-one tool for busy people, parents, and lazy cooks is ideal for making cozy fall and winter meals (and even better for cooking easy holiday meals for a crowd). The Instant Pot Duo Plus comes with 9-in-1 functionality, and acts as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. The front panel comes with 13 customizable one-touch cooking settings, and the cooking progress bar lets you know exactly how much time is left on your meal.

This deal is just one cent higher than the current Amazon price on this Instant Pot, so if you needed an incentive to buy from another retailer, here it is.

Credit: Instant Pot

