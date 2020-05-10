Suranne Jones claims she was ‘used’ by Coronation Street bosses

Suranne Jones has claimed that she was ‘used’ by Coronation Street bosses after being encouraged to strip for risqué photoshoots.

The actress, 41, said she now felt uncomfortable with the culture of models posing in their underwear for magazine features.

Speaking about when she joined the ITV show, she told the Give Me Strength podcast: ‘The first few months was about me being whisked off and put in a bikini in Barbados…

Candid: Suranne Jones, 41, has claimed that she was used by Coronation Street bosses after being encouraged to strip for risqué photoshoots (pictured in Doctor Foster)

‘Then I was on a celeb special for Stars In Their Eyes, then put in a magazine with a bra and knickers on. They’d give you a glass of champagne to get you a little loose.

‘I remember thinking it was fun at first but I realised it wasn’t what I signed up to.’

The mother-of-one, who joined the cast of Corrie in 2000 as Karen McDonald, added that Coronation Street was not alone and that ‘all of the soaps used their girls in that way’.

Throwback: The actress (pictured in 2003) said she now felt uncomfortable with the culture of models posing in their underwear for magazine features

Suranne, who married to screenwriter Laurence Akers, left the cobbles in 2004 and has most recently been enjoying success in the BBC’s Doctor Foster.

ITV has been contacted for comment.

It comes after Suranne revealed how last year she became crippled with anxiety before dramatically collapsing during a West End play.

The actress had to withdraw from Frozen, a harrowing story in which she played the mother of a murdered girl, after the backstage incident.

On-screen romance: Suranne enjoyed a brief stint in Coronation Street from 2000-2004 as Karen McDonald (above) and has most recently been enjoying success in the BBC’s Doctor Foster

It was initially attributed to illness and the ‘deeply affecting’ subject matter of the play, which explores child abuse.

But now the star has told how her mother’s death after suffering dementia, the pressures of bringing up a young son and a punishing work schedule all took their toll.

‘I’m really good at compartmentalising. Building up resilience,’ she said. ‘And I probably did that too much. Put all the bad stuff to one side, and worked and worked and worked.’

Brave: It comes after the mother-of-one candidly spoke about the moment she dramatically collapsed in front of 1,000 people while doing a West End play

Recalling her mounting anxiety before her collapse at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket, she added: ‘I’d been feeling edgy. Nervous around people. Not being able to converse properly. Not being able to get my points across.

‘And being in the theatre didn’t help. I don’t think theatre was the cause, but I think it heightened it.

‘You’ve a 1,000-seater full of people staring at you. And when you feel the anxiety, breathlessness, it’s just drilling right into your solar plexus and you think, f***. This is something I can’t stop, not once the show’s started.’

Suranne, whose real name is Sarah, lost her mum to vascular dementia just months after giving birth to her first child in 2016.

She took a year off work during which she took up yoga, had therapy and quit Instagram.