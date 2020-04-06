Surbhi Jyoti gives a sneak peek into her music video with Ali Fazal — watch video | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic is here and life has come to a standstill. Shootings have stalled all over. In the middle of all this, there is some good news for all fans of Surbhi Jyoti. Her music video with Ali Fazal is coming in flat three days. She has shared a small teaser with her fans. From the small glimpse, we feel that they play estranged lovers in the video. The song is sung by the talented Vishal Mishra. Surbhi Jyoti is looking nice in a black blazer teamed with a leopard-print top while Ali Fazal is in a trench coat. It looks like it was shot in some cold place. Also Read – Best Dressed: Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Adaa Khan will brighten up your Monday morning with their style quotient

She captioned the picture, "Some life experiences become part of you, live forever…..Here is a little glimpse of Aaj Bhi." It seems to be one soulful track. Surbhi Jyoti was immensely loved as Bela from Naagin 3. People liked the chemistry between Pearl V Puri and her. Of late, Surbhi Jyoti has got some stunning photoshoots done with ace lensman, Subi Samuel. The clicks are stunning.

Ali Fazal also has some good projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Death On The Nile with Gal Gadot. He celebrated his 33rd birthday with the team. Gal Gadot and the others threw him a little party. Ali Fazal wrote on Instagram, "And the Birthday ended on a sweet and very co-incidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co actors #annettebening @gal_gadot . Thanks for that video Gal, I literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was maah dear friend aditya desai and sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire. i wana thank alll my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes."

