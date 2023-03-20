SureCritic Launches Social Campaigns to Simplify Social Posts and 5-Star Review Sharing

SureCritic, Inc, a leading provider of reputation management and ratings and review solutions, has launched Social Campaigns, a new product that simplifies social media management for businesses.

SEATTLE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SureCritic, Inc, a leading provider of reputation management and ratings and review solutions, has launched Social Campaigns, a new product that simplifies social media management for businesses. In today’s digital age, social media has become an integral part of any marketing strategy, but managing multiple social media profiles can be a daunting task.

With Social Campaigns, businesses can streamline their social media strategy with automation and one-click publishing, allowing them to easily share their content across all social sites. The product features a user-friendly offer builder, enabling businesses to create customized promotions that will engage their audience.

One of the standout features of Social Campaigns is its “5-Star Review” sharing feature. With just one click, businesses can showcase their positive reviews across social sites, including their Google Business Profile and Facebook page. This feature helps attract new customers and plays a significant role in building brand credibility and customer loyalty.

“In today’s digital age, along with offers and promotions, online ratings and reviews have become an essential part of building a successful business.” said Tim Fiorito, Co-founder and COO at SureCritic, Inc., “Our product provides businesses with a powerful and efficient way to manage their social media profiles, attract new customers, and increase sales.”

Social Campaigns is available for businesses of all sizes. Interested parties can visit the SureCritic website for more information.

About SureCritic, Inc.

SureCritic is the leading platform for businesses looking to manage their online reputation and collect customer feedback. The platform enables businesses to effortlessly gather, organize, and showcase customer reviews across multiple channels, including their Google Business Profile and website. We offer a suite of tools that can help businesses build trust with their customers, such as automated review requests, custom review widgets, messaging, review monitoring and management, automated review responses, and reputation monitoring. One of the standout features of our platform is ReScore®, giving businesses a chance to resolve customer problems and turn them into a 5-star reviews. Setting up and using the platform is straightforward and user-friendly, with a range of pricing plans available to suit businesses of all sizes. At SureCritic, we are committed to delivering a high-quality service that helps businesses enhance their reputation and drive growth.For more information, please visit SureCritic online.

Contact:

Name: Tim Fiorito

Email: marketing@surecritic.com

Website: learn.surecritic.com

Media Contact

Tim Fiorito, SureCritic, 1 (877) 360-0010, marketing@surecritic.com

SOURCE SureCritic