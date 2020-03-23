Suresh Raina blessed with a baby boy, CSK tweets ‘Kutti Thala is here’



Suresh Raina and Priyanka got married in April last year. (Source: Instagram)

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka on Monday were blessed with a baby boy. The middle-order batsman shared a picture of him along with the kid and wife on Twitter. Rio is the couple’s second child. Earlier, they had been blessed with daughter Gracia in May 2016.

“The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother – Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life,” he wrote onTwitter.

The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother – Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life. pic.twitter.com/SLR9FPutdx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 23, 2020

His former teammate Harbhajan Singh and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings congratulated the couple, also mentioning that ‘Rio’ is the latest member to join the yellow army.

Congratulations @ImRaina and Priyanka for the baby 👦🍼 boy ❤️🤗 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 23, 2020

Since the inception of IPL, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer has been an integral part of the Super Kings family. Raina has featured in 193 IPL matches, in which the 33-year-old has accumulated 5368 runs with an average of 33.34.

Raina is also the second-highest run-getter in the cash-rich league as Kohli tops the chart with 5412 runs in 177 matches.

The cricketer last donned the Indian colours back in 2018 but has expressed his desire to make a comeback to the national side.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd