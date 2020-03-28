Suresh Raina pledges Rs 52 lakh to help fight the coronavirus pandemic – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday pledged to donate a sum of Rs 52 lakh for the fight against the novel coronavirus , joining a list of other Indian athletes in the fight against the pandemic.

The left-handed middle-order batsman has pledged Rs 31 lakh to the Prime Minister-CARES Fund and a further Rs 21 lakh to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh’s Disaster Relief Fund to help the battle against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging Rs 52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!,” Raina wrote on his Twitter account while announcing the pledge.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh… https://t.co/UCOQ5EFiRI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) 1585397402000

Earlier, Raina, who has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s for India, had also been part of a live Instagram chat with former sports minister and Olympic silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, where they spoke about how important the 21 day lockdown is for the country and how the country will beat the virus and come out stronger.

At a time when the world is coming together to fight the virus that has brought everything to a grinding halt, Indian athletes are setting a great example, as they come forward to contribute in any way they can to help fight the pandemic.

Earlier, on Friday cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to the cause. Tendulkar has marked Rs 25 lakh each to the PM’s Relief fund and the CM of Maharashtra’s fund.

In the fight against the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc around the world, athletes are coming forward to lend their help and support in various capacities.

World champion shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

BCCI president and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has also said that he will provide free rice worth Rs 50 lakh to help people who have been put in government schools as part of the quarantine policy for their safety and security.

Other Indian sportspersons and sports bodies have also come forward to contribute to the cause. Star wrestler Bajrang Punia has donated six months salary to the Haryana CM’s relief fund, while Indian sprinter Hima Das has donated her one month’s salary to the Assam government.

The Mumbai Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association have donated Rs 50 lakh and Rs 42 lakh respectively to combat the spread of COVID-19.

