Surf Legend’s Perfect Malibu Beach Pad!

Surf’s up and only steps away for a Malibu home designed by the late surf-legend-and-architect Matt Kivlin. Located on the bluffs above Paradise Cove in the gated enclave of Sea Lane, it is for sale at $12.995 million.

Kivlin wasn’t your average beach bum, but a serious surfer turned architect. In 1940, he designed a surfboard out of lightweight balsa wood, known as the Malibu Board, after finding the long Koa wood boards in Hawaii hard to handle. The original boards, which were still used in Hawaii long after statehood, historically were sized at 16 feet for Hawaiian royalty and 12 feet for commoners while Matt’s were only about 9-feet long. Kivlin went from being known as California’s best wave rider in the 1940s and 50s to designing and building over 200 homes, 80 of which were located in Malibu.

Marrying his love of surfing and profession of architecture in a cheerful home that would charm any surfing enthusiast, Kivlin’s home is just down the lane to the Pacific Ocean waves. Now a compound extensively added to by the current owners, the 3/4-acre lot contains the sunny four-bedroom main house and a newly constructed contemporary, fully outfitted guest house with a gourmet kitchen and a separate creative media production space, both connected by a large wrap-around deck. The main house is open and sunny connected to the lushly designed grounds that contain lawn, pond, fountain, fire pit, fruit trees and a vegetable garden. There is also a ceramics shed, private outdoor bathtub, multiple decks, saltwater pool and spa, outdoor gym with sauna, ice bath and a full outdoor kitchen. There is plenty of parking for guests and the exclamation point is the full deeded access to one of the best beaches in California.

Much loved by the film industry since its inception, celebrities flock to the Malibu area. Paradise Beach and the Paradise Beach Cafe have been the backdrop of many Hollywood films including Indecent Proposal, X-Men, Monster-In-Law, The Bold and the Beautiful and many more. After a day of beaching or surfing, the Cafe is a popular place to chill over good food and exotic drinks before strolling home.

A home for beach lovers, surfers, celebrity watchers and those who just want to live in luxury with all the amenities by the ocean, the Malibu house, inside its gated enclave, and designed by one of the country’s most well-known surfer/architects, Matt Kivlin, is now for sale. Priced at $12.995 million, it is listed by Mark Gruskin of Westside Estate Agency in Malibu.

Photo/video credit: Jason Christopher

Source: www.malibumark.com and www.tentoprealestatedeals.com