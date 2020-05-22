Surfers Paradise party ends in tragedy after man plummets to his death from a balcony

A 19-year-old man has fallen to his death after fallen from a balcony in Surfers Paradise.

The Brisbane man was having a post lockdown party with a group of friends at an apartment building on the Gold Coast, Queensland, when he fell an estimated six storeys on Friday night.

Six more people have been taken to hospital and two people have been taken into custody.

A police investigation has been launched into how the man fell and they urge any witness with information to come forward.

On May 15, Queensland began to ease coronavirus restrictions with home gatherings limited to a maximum of five visitors from separate households.

This man’s death is just the latest in a series of accidents where young people have fallen from tall buildings in Surfers Paradise.

Liam Kearns, 22, from Christchurch in New Zealand, fell from the 15th floor of the Breakers North building in Surfers Paradise, on the Gold Coast, around 12.30 on on November 13, 2019.

Hamish Bidgood, 18, fell to his death from a balcony after taking nitrous oxide during Schoolies celebrations at the Surfers Regent Apartments.

