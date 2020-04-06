Surgeon general shares an easy way to make a face covering out of a T-shirt

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams demonstrated how to make a cloth face covering to protect yourself from coronavirus in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention video posted to YouTube over the weekend.

The CDC issued recommendations on Friday for people to wear face coverings in public settings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sonoma County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase affirmed the recommendation on Saturday, saying that local residents should cover their mouths and noses with scarves or bandannas, or other face coverings when leaving the home for essential errands and duties.

As of Monday, there are 111 cases of coronavirus in Sonoma County, more than 350,000 cases in the United States and 1.3 million cases worldwide.