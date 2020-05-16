Suriya and KV Anand planning to reunite for the fourth time? | Bollywood Life

Suriya and KV Anand last came together for Kaappaan, which received a mixed response. They have also worked together in Ayan and Maattrraan. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that they are planning to reunite yet again. This time, it is for the sequel to their 2009 blockbuster film, Ayan. The film also featured Prabhu and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles and reportedly grossed Rs 80 crore at the box-office. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – No dating apps for Kiara Advani; Salman Khan is furious

A fan tweeted about the idea on twitter. He wrote, “Random Thought: What if @anavenkat decides to do a Gangster story? Possibly, the prequel of Ayan – The life of Das and Velu. Ratham Therikka Therikka oru Gangster story. Thooki saptruvaru ellathayum.” Also Read – Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru should clash to save the movie industry, says a popular theatre owner

Director KV Anand somehow noticed the fan’s tweet and replied with a shush emoji.

A few months ago, Suriya’s wife Jyotika, while accepting an award had said that when she was shooting for a film in Thanjavur, she found that Bragadeeshwar temple is maintained like a palace, which is a good thing but at the same time hospital was in pathetic condition. She was trolled for this comment after which Suirya wrote a letter supporting her. He wrote in the letter, “Even if the tree stands still the winds will not allow it and accordingly, the social media debates are fanning an issue of a speech that Jyothika made much earlier. Some are seeing as a crime that Jyothika insisted on seeing schools and hospitals on par with temples. The same opinion was maintained by spiritual leaders such as Swami Vivekananda. Thirumoolar had maintained in ancient times that serving the people is the perfect offering to the gods but the ignorant and ill read trolls would not have read them.”

On the work front, Suriya will be seen in Soorarai Pottru and Vaadi Vaasal. He will also be shooting for director Hari’s next once the lockdown ends.

