Suriya comes out in support of wife Jyothika and gives a befitting reply to ignorant trolls | Bollywood Life

A few months back, actress Jyothika while accepting an award said that when she was shooting for a film in Thanjavur, she found that Bragadeeshwar temple is maintained like a palace, which is a good thing but at the same time hospital was in pathetic condition. She said that the people and government should donate and maintain the hospital. These comments of the actress didn’t go well with some of the actors including Gayathri Raghuraman, who trolled Jyothika for her sensible words. Now, Jyothika’s husband and actor Suriya has come out in support of her and wrote an open letter to ignorant trolls. Also Read – Suriya’s movies face ban by Tamil Nadu theatres if wife Jyothika’s Pon Magal Vandhal gets OTT release

The superstar stated in the letter, “Even if the tree stands still the winds will not allow it and accordingly, the social media debates are fanning an issue of a speech that Jyothika made much earlier. Some are seeing as a crime that Jyothika insisted on seeing schools and hospitals on par with temples. The same opinion was maintained by spiritual leaders such as Swami Vivekananda. Thirumoolar had maintained in ancient times that serving the people is the perfect offering to the gods but the ignorant and ill read trolls would not have read them.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Thalapathy Vijay donates Rs 1.3 crore to PM-Cares Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of different states

On the work front, Suriya will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru. The film marks the first time collaboration of Suriya and Sudha Kongara. It was being speculated that Soorarai Pottru is a biopic on Captain GR Gopinath who found Air Deccan. However, Suriya clarified that the film is not a biopic on him but is only inspired by few events in his life. Tamil and Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali has been signed on to play the leading lady in Soorarai Pottru. It is co-produced by Guneet Monga, who is known for bankrolling films like The Lunchbox, Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur. Soorarai Pottru also features Mohan Babu in a key role.

