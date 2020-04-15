Suriya defies age, looks like a million bucks in Soorarai Pottru making video. Watch

The makers of Suriya starrer upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru have teased fans with a making video. The 4-minute long video gives us a glimpse into Suriya’s unbelievable transformation for his character in the movie. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

The film chronicles the journey of Captain Gopinath from the age of 19 till he was in his 40s. The video showcases how Suriya went from a beefed up guy to someone leaner but muscular. Sudha Kongara is seen saying she wanted Suriya’s character to not look like a body builder. Suriya’s trainer is seen saying that building mass is easier because you know what to do. However, this process was challenging as it required Suriya to completely change his physique.

“I kept saying I wanted him (Suriya) to look leaner and he tried to convince me to go with his look back then. But I told him I wanted him to look even leaner. He kept joking that I’m making him to stop eating to get the look,” Sudha said.

The video shows Suriya working out like it’s no big deal. From sprinting effortlessly to doing pushups and burpees like he was born to do it, he makes everything look so easy. Talking about his look, the costume designer says he wears only four shirts and three trousers in the film. All his shirts were tailor-made to fit him perfectly.

Sudha says that he kept dropping weight at such a fast rate that the shirts became loose when they did a costume check two days before the shoot. When Sudha told Suriya that she wanted him to play the 19-year-old version of his character, he was taken aback. “I can’t play a 19-year-old,” Suriya told Sudha repeatedly.

It was a major challenge for Suriya, according to his trainer, to make him look two decades younger. The trainer said Suriya would start doing body weight training wherever and whenever possible. In between shots and breaks, he’d would be working out and continuing to lose weight.

Towards the end of the video, Sudha said she was shocked to see Suriya actually look like a 19-year-old. “It’s easier to lose weight and have a physique of a 19-year-old but it’s not easy to look 19. When he dropped weight, his skin didn’t look saggy. I was shocked because I don’t see such things happen around me”

The project, which marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

