Suriya’s movies face ban by Tamil Nadu theatres if wife Jyothika’s Pon Magal Vandhal gets OTT release | Bollywood Life

Veteran South actress Jyothika’s upcoming Tamil film, Pon Magal Vandhal, is not going to get a theatrical release, but go straight to digital, as its makers are not keen to wait and bear losses till the lockdown ends. In keeping with this decision, the Kollywood movie will soon be seeing the light of day on Amazon Prime as per a deal struck between the producers and their streaming partner. However, this has incur the wrath of theatre owners the state of Tamil Nadu, who’ve threatened to boycott all movie bankrolled or starring Suriya in future, whose 2D Entertainment banner has made Pon Magal Vandhal. Also Read – Ponmagal Vandhal SECOND LOOK: Jyothika looks fierce in the new poster of the thriller

The Theatre Owners Association of Tamilnadu recently announced that movies produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment will not be screened in cinema halls across the state if the decision to bring Pon Magal Vandhal straight to an OTT platform is not backpedaled. But with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic still looming large all over the country and the lockdown not appearing to go away any time soon (and even if it’s lifted, it’ll take some time for things to return to normalcy), is it right, leave alone prudent, for theatre owners to make such unreasonable demands, bordering on no less than intimidation, which will harm increase losses by producers, especially for smaller films? Also Read – Thambi teaser: Karthi and Jyothika’s film takes you on an emotional and thrilling ride

Weighing in on the scenario, a reputed trade analyst told Mirchi 9, “Small films can not bear the burden of interests especially since there is no clarity when the normalcy will be restored. If theater owners feel they should endless wait and go bankrupt. This will come to bite the theaters later on as such bankrupt producers may not be able to make films in future. “Direct OTT Release can not sustain beyond the Lockdown. OTT can not give the invested money back. So once the theaters are open, filmmakers would automatically release the films in theaters. Threatening the producers with a ban at this time is just like theater owners cutting the branch they are sitting.” Also Read – Jackpot new posters: Jyothika and Revathy look simply adorable in cowboy hats

Here’s hoping that better sense prevails.

