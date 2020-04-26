Surprising benefit of lockdown

The rate of Australians getting infected by contagious diseases has plummeted following social distancing restrictions.

The transmission rate of influenza, chickenpox, measles and other communicable diseases have fallen since Australia’s COVID-19 restrictions came into place, with only six laboratory-confirmed cases of flu diagnosed daily in April.

Health Department figures also show the incidence of chickenpox, measles, mumps, menin­gococcal, whooping cough, pneumococcal and Q fever have been slashed.

Experts say the results are clearly due to social-distancing measures, as well as people being more concerned with the flu vaccine.

“The reduction is dramatic,” La Trobe University epidemiologist Hassan Vally told The Australian.

“It’s clearly as a result of all of the social-distancing measures we’ve got in place, and also that the uptake of the flu vaccine has been amazing for this point of the year.”

“People are getting the vaccine, they’re not coming into contact with each other, they’re washing their hands, and that’s having a huge effect on the rate of laboratory-confirmed flu.”

The demand for the flu vaccine has been so high that many GP surgeries have run out of stock, with pharmacies in Australia reporting long waits.

The Federal Government this week secured an additional three million doses of the seasonal influenza vaccine, bringing the total number for this year to 16.5 million.

While the flu vaccine offers no protection against COVID-19, doctors say it’s one of the best things you can do to reduce pressure on the health system as it grapples with coronavirus crisis.

Many pharmacists offering the jab with nurse practitioners to adults for around $30, including Chemist Warehouse and Priceline, are now booked out for the entire month of April, prompting concerns some will miss out or not be immunised in time for the flu season.

media_camera The rate of Australians getting infected by contagious diseases has plummeted following social distancing restrictions. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Despite the Morrison Government moving to secure the largest supply of seasonal influenza vaccines, the CSL group, which has been producing influenza vaccines in Melbourne, since the 1940s is now working to boost production.

Hundreds of Australians die from the flu every year and it also results in thousands of hospitalisations and hundreds of thousands of GP consultations.

The symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 can also be similar and is likely to result in more tests for the coronavirus for people who simply have the flu.

Lockdown measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 and even simply washing your hands more often may actually reduce the number of flu cases this year, but experts are urging people to still get vaccinated.

Under COVID-19 measures, all visitors to aged care facilities and childcare facilities need to have flu vaccinations from May 1 to enter the premises, increasing demand.

For the first time, a world-first 4-shot flu vaccine offering greater protection against more strains is also being offered this year in Australia and the publicity around the new vaccine has also increased bookings.

In a letter to doctors in March, the chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy stressed getting the flu jabs at the right time to ensure immunity was important.

“Vaccinating from mid-April provides protection before the peak season takes place,’’ he said. “While protection is generally expected to last for the whole season, the best protection against influenza occurs within the first 3 to 4 months following vaccination.”

Only adults can get vaccinated by private providers at pharmacies. The official advice is that everyone over the age of six months should get vaccinated.

But children still need to book in with a GP to get the flu shot.

There should be no shortage of jabs for over-65s which now receive the vaccine for free.

It’s also offered for free to pregnant women and all children under the age of 5.

Families can access the flu vaccine through private providers including GPs and pharmacists and state and territory programs.

People who do not have COVID-19, or who are not a suspected case of COVID-19, are allowed to leave their home for a flu vaccination.

But Australian Medical Association President Dr Tony Bartone has urged people to phone ahead and make sure their health care professional has vaccine available and made an appointment.

“Influenza is a serious illness. It is preventable, and there is a very safe way to prevent that, and it’s the influenza vaccine,’’ he said.

– with Samantha Maiden

Originally published as Surprising benefit of lockdown