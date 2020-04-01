‘Survivor’ couple Rob and Amber Mariano go head to head over show trivia

For a show about endurance, it’s fitting that Survivor has survived for 40 seasons. Its latest edition, Survivor: Winners at War, it pits past winners against one another. Two members of the latest lineup are married couple Rob and Amber Mariano, who first met in 2003 on Survivor: All-Stars.

Before social distancing became the norm, the Marianos stopped by Reality Star Showdown to play a game called 5 Second Rule, where they each had five seconds to answer a question. The competitor who had the most points at the end of the game won.

As battle-hardened Survivor alums, the competition was tense, but they managed to flatter one another too. They each named one another when asked to pick three Survivor contestants to have on their dream tribe.

And when Rob was asked to name three ways he shows his love for Amber, he said: “Give her money, give her kisses, give her chocolate.”

Another question was to name three things Survivor contestants do when cameras aren’t rolling. Rob said, “Sleep, go to the bathroom, and talk about other people.”

But just like in Survivor, there can only be one person left standing, and that person was Rob who narrowly won the game.

Each week on Yahoo Entertainment, sit down with your favorite reality stars and get the scoop in the best way we know how — trivia! Reality Star Showdown is produced by Ellen Digital Network and distributed on Yahoo Entertainment.

