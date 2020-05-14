‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Champion Reveals What He Plans To Do With $2 Million Prize

Tony Vlachos is opening up about his plans for the two million dollar prize he just won as the champion of Survivor: Winners at War.

Speaking with ET, Tony opened up about how the pandemic has altered what his plans once were.

“It opened up my eyes to see how [important] financial security it is,” Tony shared. “Anything can happen. Right now we’re going through people losing their jobs.

He explains that the first “million that I won with Survivor, I invested in a lot of properties… the best thing to do is to pay off those mortgages and be secure.”

Now, he and his wife will be planning what do with what remains of the winnings after that.

One thing is for certain though: “I promised my kids if I won I would get them go-karts, little ones with gas in them. They’re so excited about that. One pink one, one blue one.”

“Me and my wife, we’re good,” Tony added. “We’re just going to relax and watch our kids live their life to the fullest.”

If you missed it, see what went down during the finale before Tony won the title.