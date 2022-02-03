Susan Almon-Pesch Named One of San Diego's Top Marketing Executives 2022 by SD METRO Magazine

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SD METRO Magazine recognized Susan Almon-Pesch along with ten other talented PR and marketing executives in its January 2022 cover story featuring San Diego’s top professionals in the industry.

Honoree, Almon-Pesch, is the owner of Market 4 Profit. Founded in San Diego, California in 1999, the marketing and public relations agency serves a diverse group of clients. In 2011, an East Coast Charleston, South Carolina office expanded her solopreneur consulting business nationwide—with San Diego continuing to be its foundation region.

SD METRO Magazine CEO, Robert Page, stated that the publication’s featured professionals “are 11 of San Diego’s best PR and marketing executives, top professionals who have flourished in a difficult and demanding field.” The pandemic has seen agencies close or partner up. A business survivor herself, Almon-Pesch saw it as an opportunity to help her clients work through the slow down, pivot, design, and market new products or services.

“It’s a distinct, yet humble, honor to be recognized by the SD METRO Magazine. As a publicist, my comfort zone is behind the screen with my clients upfront,” said Almon-Pesch. “Celebrating its 37th anniversary, the San Diego Metropolitan is one of San Diego’s longest-running business publications. From its 40 Under 40 annual awards program to its top attorneys, men and women of influence recognition, and more, the community has a source to identify the movers and shakers within various industries.

As a marketing veteran with more than four decades in the industry, Almon-Pesch thrives on the challenges of learning a business’ story and its goals. With that information, she moves forward, applying years of success to its unique marketing and public relations campaigns.

One of Almon-Pesch’s specialties is helping executives and companies gain visibility and credibility through awards entries. From the 40 Under 40 to Fastest-Growing Private Companies to Inc. 5000 and BBB Torch Awards, her experience in the field helps her spotlight an executive’s or company’s winning achievements. For example, with her guidance, Baker Electric Home Energy was the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics winner in 2017.

About Market 4 Profit

Susan Almon-Pesch founded Market 4 Profit in 1999 to serve a niche market of business owners who do not have a full-time marketing director. In her solopreneur role, she often serves as a fractional CMO. As a former owner of an award-winning Small Business of the Year ad agency founded in 1981, Almon Associates Communication, Inc., Almon-Pesch was the first woman president of the Buffalo Niagara Sales and Marketing Executives and the first woman inducted into its Hall of Fame. Over the years, she has served as a mentor for many women who have started their agencies. Her Market 4 Profit public relations pro bono work earned her the Volunteer of the Year Award and the President’s Award for the Michelle’s Angels Foundation. With authors Wayne Dyer and Mark Victor Hansen, Almon-Pesch contributed a chapter to Wake Up Live the Life You Love. In addition, Women’s Voices Magazine featured her Buzz for Your Biz public relations column in its digital publication syndicated in 139 countries. For more information, visit https://www.market4profit.com.

