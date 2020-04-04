Sushant Divgikr India’s 1st Drag Artiste In Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

Model-actor Sushant Divgikr has become India’s first drag artiste to feature in the esteemed Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List, for Class 2020. He features in the list of ‘The Arts’ honourees as well as in the ‘Celebrities’ category.

Sushant, possibly the first and only Asian drag artist to be on the list, is also a singer and a video jockey, and was crowned Mr Gay India in 2014. He represented India at Mr Gay World and is also popularly called Rani Ko-He-Nur.

Talking about his latest achievement, Sushant said, “I’m above and beyond the moon, stars, the entire galaxy right now and cannot contain my excitement! I am elated and feeling proud to be featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list which is of such an International repute. All the struggle and hard work I put in seems to be worth it. I would like to thank Forbes Asia team for recognizing the 14 years of my life that I have given to make the performing arts and arts, in general, more conducive for diverse participation and recognizing one’s true authentic self! I hope that my journey and body of work inspires every young and ambitious person out there to spread your wings and fly high!”

In the Forbes 30 Under 30 List, Sushant features among 300 young leaders from the Asia-Pacific region. These young entrepreneurs and change-makers were selected from among over 3500 nominations vetted by an A-list panel of judges who are leaders in their respective fields.

Currently, Sushant is focusing on his singing career and is working on releasing original music in the coming month. The versatile singer is known for singing in male as well as female voice. He shot to the limelight as a singer when he appeared on the reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge’ in 2018.

An LGBTQ+ activist and drag queen performer, Sushant mentors and trains younger drag queens and aims to make drag a more accessible art form in India. In 2019, he made his international debut with the artiste collective Rainbow Riots – House of Wallenberg in Sweden. The same year he released the single “I’m coming out” at Stockholm Pride.

