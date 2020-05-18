Sushmita Sen Opens Up About How She Battled Addison’s Disease With Nunchaku Meditation

Sushmita Sen has always been an inspiration when it comes to fitness and maintaining herself. With every Instagram upload, it only seems like she is growing younger, amirite? But that’s not without her own struggles and obstacles, that she so gracefully fought to be where she is today! The former Miss Universe recently opened up about battling an auto-immune disease called Addison‘s disease and how she overcame it with the help of Nunchaku meditation.

Sharing a video of her Nunchaku session with her trainer, Sushmita penned a note about her struggle with the chronic illness and how it affected her life. But being the fighter she is, she decided to take things in her own hands and come back stronger!

She wrote:

After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me…A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years 🙂 To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)) Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form 🙂 I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. 🙂 There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey 🙂 I love you guys!!!

Have a look at the video:

Isn’t she such an inspiration? Love you, Sush!

The actress is currently quarantining with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters – Alisah and Renee.