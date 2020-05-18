Sushmita Sen reveals how she fought Addison’s disease through meditation and nunchaku — watch video | Bollywood Life

Sushmita Sen is one inspirational actress and human being. She revealed that she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease in 2014, and was able to overcome the disease through meditation and nunchaku. Nunchaku is a martial arts weapon, traditionally used in Okinawan style. It involves two sticks connected with a short chain or rope. Also Read – Mother’s Day 2020: From Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, meet the yummy mummies of B-town!

Addison’s disease is a disorder in which the adrenal glands don’t produce enough hormones. Sharing a video on YouTube, Sushmita said, “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me…A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years 🙂 To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)).” Also Read – Did you know that Sushmita Sen had almost backed out of the Miss India pageant because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?



Speaking about it in more detail, she said, “Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form 🙂 I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. 🙂 There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey 🙂 I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga.”

She also posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Had to bring the journey & the #nunchaku back for #youtube LINK IN BIO I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

