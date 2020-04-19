Sushmita Sen reveals she is not cooking during lockdown; says, ‘Rohman Shawl is better in the kitchen, I have other gifts’ | Bollywood Life

While several celebs have taken to cooking different dishes or at least trying their hands at a variety of delicacies, and have been sharing their cooking videos nineteen to the dozen on social media, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen isn’t one of them. In an interview with a celebrated entertainment journalist, the Main Hoon Na actress revealed that her culinary skills are extremely limited, and instead, it’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl who’s the far better cook among them. She emphasised though that she has “other gifts”, leaving the rest to our imagination. Also Read – Did you know that Sushmita Sen had almost backed out of the Miss India pageant because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

“It’s never been my thing. Never ever, though I know how to make anda (egg) bread and have made it for my daughter. Rohman got lucky once. But I think Rohman is better in the kitchen. He is amazing with cooking. I don’t know how he does it but his eggs are better than what I cook and he makes the world’s most incredible coffee. Renee (her elder daughter) cooks really well. Alisah (her younger daughter) is not allowed, but if she were given an opportunity, she would do rather well. I have other gifts.” Also Read – Sushmita Sen takes up beau Rohman Shawl’s challenge, balances her body on tip toes

In another Insta live chat with Rohman, Renee and Alisah in tow, Sushmita Sen also revealed that she missed working the most during lockdown. “It’s hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think the world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent . Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force.” Also Read – Sushmita Sen receives a love-struck note from boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and it’s pure couple goals – view post

Well, who said that only a woman should cook and a man doesn’t need to be good in the kitchen? Sush and rohman keep giving us new #CoupleGoals each time.

