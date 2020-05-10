Sushmita Sen shares pics with daughters, mom on Mother’s Day: ‘To all mothers & nurturers’

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has shared beautiful pictures with her mother, daughters Renee and Alisah and a few other women, lauding all “nurturers” on Mother’s Day this Sunday. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sushmita wrote, “Happpyyyyy Mother’s Day to all us nurturers!!! They say “being a mother is a thankless job”…and I say, she/ he has life’s gratitude!!! To all mothers & nurturers..my love, respect & pronams!!THANK GOD FOR YOU!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Sushmita adopted her elder daughter, Renee, when the former was 24. Calling it the wisest decision of her life, Sushmita had earlier said, “In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Currently in lockdown with her daughters and beau Rohman Shawl, Sushmita shared the video of her “most cherished interview” earlier this month. Her daughter Renee and Alisah interviewed the actor and she shared the same online.

Talking about her definition of fear, Sushmita said, “Fear is a driving force. It has the power to destroy you or make you, it depends on how you use your fear. Fear is a tool.” She also shared her ‘favourite lesson in life’: “If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for everything. When you really believe in something, that belief is born from principles in your life, and when you really believe in something, that is when you can stand up for it.”

