Sushmita Sen takes up beau Rohman Shawl’s challenge, balances her body on tip toes | Bollywood Life

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are one couple we cannot get enough of. The two love to travel, sing and exercise together. Like us, they are also staying home in this lockdown period. Sushmita Sen is a fitness freak and we are often left awestruck by her poses on the rings, yoga mat and while doing aerial. Now, we can see pictures where she has balanced her whole body on her toes. It looks impossible but trust Sushmita Sen to do it. Well, it was a challenge from Rohman Shawl and she aced it like a pro. The former Miss Universe said it was all about back posture and strengthening your core. Also Read – Sushmita Sen receives a love-struck note from boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and it’s pure couple goals – view post

Sushmita Sen revealed in a conversation with Rajeev Masand how she got a shock when she came to know about a health issue related to the adrenal gland. Her body had stopped producing cortisol. She told Masand, “I finished shooting for my Bengali film Nirbaak, and I fell violently sick. We could not figure out what had happened. Then, an array of tests happened and after fainting and being rushed to the hospital, we discovered that my adrenal glands had stopped making cortisol. I was lucky to come out of that fainting spell because I had gone into an adrenal crisis.” Also Read – Sushmita Sen’s daughters sing Christmas carols and Rohman Shawl turns guitarist – watch video

She added in the interview, “During those two years, I made a promise to myself that I would go down fighting and not as a patient. I was told by all the doctors that I need to change my profession because the idea was that the stress management mechanism was no longer working in the body.” The lady started doing gymnastics, yoga and slowly her body started producing cortisol once again. It was no less than a medical miracle. With her passion for fitness, Sushmita Sen is surely giving goals. Also Read – Sushmita Sen announces her return to Bollywood after 10 years: I return just for you (fans)

