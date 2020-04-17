Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman’s jaw hits the floor as she attempts gravity-defying yoga poses. See pics

Sushmita Sen often shares inspiring pictures and videos of her yoga and home workout with boyfriend Rohman Shawl but her latest post is worth paying attention. The actor and former Miss World has shared a glimpse of her attempting two difficult yoga poses after being challenged by Rohman.

Sharing a picture which shows her balancing on one foot, she wrote, “So @rohmanshawl challenged me to attempt this balancing #yogapose …Guess who’s always up for a challenge!! #yourstruly of course!! wanna try? You can do it!!! I love you guys!!!… hint: straighten your back & tighten your core.”

Rohman was impressed with Sushmita’s efforts and commented on the post, “My jaw hit the floor when you did this my love!!! FYI It’s still lying there on the floor. So proud of you. #myinspiration #you”.

She also shared a picture as she balanced her entire body on her toes. Sharing the final result of how she managed to do it successfully, she wrote, “This one I challenged myself to do!!! body balanced on tippi toes, had to find & align myself with the center of my being!!! of course kept falling off initially… but boy what a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts!! Ah #life..try it…it’s magical!! …I love you guys!!!

Sushmita had recently conducted an Instagram live along with Rohman and daughters Renee and Alisah. Talking about staying indoors, she said, “It’s hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent . Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force.”

Sharing a piece of advice for her fans, she said, “If you are in a lockdown at home, make sure no couch is too comfortable.”

