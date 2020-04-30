SuspendKRK: Fans demand action against Kamaal R Khan’s Twitter account after his insensitive statements against Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor | Bollywood Life

Bollywood is reeling under shock. We have lost two of our most celebrated talents, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in a span of two days. Both of them were diagnosed with cancer. Irrfan Khan had neuroendocrine cancer while Rishi Kapoor developed blood cancer. Their deaths have depressed fans and film enthusiasts all over the world. Rich tributes are pouring in for the two of them from all over. In the middle of all this, some fans have lashed out at Kamaal R Khan for his rather insensitive tweets against Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. They have started a hashtag #SuspendKRK. They want his account to be deactivated. This is not the first time that people have complained against KRK. He has tweeted some distasteful stuff about other people as well. We saw it during Bigg Boss 13 as well. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Kamaal R Khan claims that Salman Khan is upset with the makers choosing Sidharth Shukla as the winner?

Sabse bada chutiya krk saale Bsdk Irrfan Bhai aur Rishi Kapoor ji ka 1% bhi nhi hai tu lavde faltu baat karta hai??? #SuspendKrk — Omkar Pathak (@omkarpathak704) April 30, 2020

What thoughts? You call disrespect someone who’s on life edge? You call thought’s talking negative on this platform? You are such a shame on your religion, just because of you people don’t believe on Muslim brotherhood. #SuspendKRK shame on your thoughts. — Inder singh (@inder2125) April 30, 2020

#SuspendKRK Twitter it’s your time now, suspend his account. Because this person really don’t respect any one, no religion, no cast and Not a single people. So definitely suspend his account, Sitting far away he thinks no body will take any action. Shame!! — Inder singh (@inder2125) April 30, 2020

God Irrfan sir Aur #RishiKapoor jaise legends ko Paas kyon Bulaya??

Is Krk Ko Utha lete To Dharti ka Bojh kam ho jata hai#RipKRK#SuspendKRK — NITIN SINGH?ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ? (@nitinsingh1441) April 30, 2020

This person KRK feeds on negativity and we as an industry have given him wings and the guts to be rude, disrespectful and obnoxious even in sad times like these. I myself was guilty of being friendly to him in the past. I learnt from my mistake. Hope the rest of you do too ? — Milap (@zmilap) April 30, 2020

Kamaal R Khan has been slammed by many people for his negative comments. Milap Zaveri too has now been vocal of his criticism about him. Rishi Kapoor has given us memorable performances in films like Karz, Chandni, Damini, Sagar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Rafoo Chakkar. Fans have adored him over the years. Irrfan Khan was also a performer par excellence. He had transcended successfully across the East and West.

