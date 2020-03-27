Sussanne Khan shares stunning view from ex Hrithik Roshan’s house as they temporarily move in together, see pic

Sussanne Khan, who has moved in with ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan temporarily, shared a picture of their view from the balcony. In the photo posted on her Instagram account, a number of pigeons are seen gathered on the pristine shore of Juhu Beach, as it is completely deserted during lockdown.

“And on other breaking news,the once in a lifetime, pigeon conference on the shores went well yesterday. #pictureswewillneversee #Juhubeachlockdown #lookaroundthisishistoric #March2020 #nofilters,” she wrote in her caption.

Earlier this week, Hrithik shared that Sussanne had moved into his house during the coronavirus lockdown, so that their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan could spend time with both of them. He lauded for being supportive and putting their interests first.

Sharing a photo of her, Hrithik wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting.”

“Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart,” he added.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000, just a few months after the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Even after getting divorced in 2014, the two have remained on friendly terms and often go on outings and family vacations with their sons.

Currently, Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan are in self-isolation. Recently, the actor shared a video in which he appealed to his young fans to make adults understand the need to stay indoors and limit social contact.

