Sustainability and Environmental Concerns Propel Growth in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sector, Post-COVID Resilience Expected

The global market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Smart Water Meters segment is estimated at 11.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Navigate the expansive world of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) with confidence. As we witness a digital transformation in our energy infrastructure, the AMI landscape is becoming increasingly nuanced and complex. This comprehensive report is crucial to understanding and capitalizing on the future growth potential in various AMI segments, projected to experience significant growth up to 2030.

Specifically, this report details the growth trajectories in Smart Gas Meters and Smart Water Meters segments, each predicted to follow a solid growth pathway. The report also provides special coverage on the factors driving global competitiveness and key competitor market shares. With the inclusion of online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, digital archives, and research platform access, it offers an unparalleled and engaging overview of the AMI market. Making an informed decision has never been easier.

Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

Itron, Inc.

Trilliant Holdings, Inc.

Elster Group GmbH

Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems Asia Sdn. Bhd.

Networked Energy Services (NES) Corporation

Amplex Denmark

AusNet Services Group

CAS Tecnologia

Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd.

These companies play a significant role in the development, manufacturing, and deployment of advanced metering infrastructure solutions, contributing to the growth of the global AMI market. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list, as the market features many more players offering various products and services in this space.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Why Now is the Time for Smart Meters in a World Where Energy is the Building Block for Socio Economic Development

As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

COVID-19 Induced Financial Crisis Aggravates an Already Large Global Infrastructure Spending Gap: Government Smart Meter Programs Weaken in 2020

U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion)

Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Among the Many Industries Derailed by the Pandemic Is the Energy Industry. Energy Infrastructure Investments Take a Direct Blow

% Change in Electricity Consumption April 2019 vs 2020

vs 2020 Tale: % Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Explained

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Post COVID-19 Market Outlook

While Year 2020 Will Remain an Anomaly, the World’s Energy Needs Will Continue to Rise

Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a Priority for Utilities, Making Smart Meters a Valuable Investment: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh) for Years 2025, 2030 & 2035

Post COVID-19 Focus on the Environment Will Throw the Spotlight on the Eco-Friendly Benefits Offered by Smart Meters

Here’s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

How Smart Meters Can Reduce the Carbon Footprint?

Persistent Power Quality Issues Drive the Importance of AMI in Outage Management Systems & Service Restoration

Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide by Region: 2019

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms

Energy Theft Losses Reinforces the Need for Efficient AMI

Rise of Smart Cities & Smart Grids Are Two Key Trends With the Potential to Drive Revenues Opportunities for AMI

COVID-19 Highlights the Value of Smart Cities During Times of Crisis

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027

Smart Grid: A Critical Part of Energy Infrastructure in Smart Cities & a Revenue Source for AMI

Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023 & 2024

Growing Global Interest in Demand Response (DR) Drives Focus on AMI As a Key Enabler

Big Data & Data Analytics Imperative for Finding Value in Advanced Metering Infrastructure

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation & Kick-Starts Utilities’ Digital Efforts into High Gear

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

A Deeper Analysis of How AMI Meter Data Will Benefit From the Power of Big Data and Data Analytics

IoT, Blockchain & AI Play Key Roles in Advancing the Efficiency of AMI

Growing Prominence of IoT in Energy Industry Highlights the Potential for IoT-Based AMI Solutions: Global IoT in Energy Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Metering Market

Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Meters

Impact of 5G Connectivity on AMI

5G’s Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Growing Focus On Water Management Efficiency Against the Backdrop of Worsening Water Shortages Benefits Adoption of Smart Water Meters

What Barriers Impact Successful Deployment of AMI?

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

