Suzanne Khan’s Sister Farah Khan Ali’s House Help Tests Positive For Covid-19

Farah Khan Ali

With coronavirus spreading like wildfire across the world in large numbers, the only precaution we can take at this moment is to maintain social distance and wash hand as frequently as possi ble. But despite following the instructions advised by the healthcare experts, sometimes it reaches knocking our doors. Like in the case of jewellery designer and Suzanne Khan‘s sister Farah Ali Khan. Farah Khan Ali shared on Twitter that her house help has tested positive for COVID-19. She also stated that her whole family is under quarantine for precautionary measures.

Farah Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan. The jewellery designer also revealed that they have moved the house help to a facility.

Here’s what she tweeted:

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. 🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

As soon as she shared the news on her social media, her loved ones expressed solidarity with her. Replying on her tweet, Pooja Bedi commented, “Everyone will sail through it brilliantly… stay your strong and positive self. Lots of love and warmth and positive vibes. This too shall pass. !!!” Sophie Choudry too wrote, “Hope you are all ok love.”

Meanwhile, her sister Suzanne Khan has temporarily moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, so that their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, can spend time with both of their parents during the lockdown. A few days ago, Hrithik took to his social media to share an emotional post for his ex-wife, thanking her for being so nurturing, supporting and caring.

Have a look at the post:

Currently, In India, the number of coronavirus cases are rising rapidly. To control the spread, PM Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.